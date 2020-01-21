Catholic World News

Recalling his family’s flight from Czechoslovakia, new cardinal emphasizes service to migrants, refugees

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, took possession of his titular parish on January 19. He said that his pectoral cross, made from wood recovered from a Mediterranean migrant boat, “reminds us of the cross on which Jesus, the Son of God, was crucified to take away the sins of the world. The nail struck clearly reminds us that Jesus was nailed to the cross.”

