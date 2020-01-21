Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson urges World Economic Forum to address climate change

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the 2020 World Economic Forum opened in Davos, Switzerland, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development tweeted, “Official opening of World Economic Forum = today. Climate crisis will stall events. Governments found money to prevent collapse of banks. Why can’t we find resources to prevent & stop climate crisis?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

