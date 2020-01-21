Catholic World News

Pope Francis decries ‘resurgent, barbaric’ anti-Semitism

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “May the anniversary of the unspeakable cruelty that humanity learned of 75 years ago serve as a summons to pause, to be still, and to remember,” Pope Francis said to a delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center on January 20. “An increase in selfishness and indifference … creates a fertile ground for the forms of factionalism and populism we see around us, where hatred quickly springs up.”

