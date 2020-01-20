Catholic World News

Chinese bishop, in isolation since 2007, freed for holiday

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese archbishop of the ‘underground’ Church, who has been living in isolation since 2007 has been temporarily released to be with his family during the celebration of Chinese New Year. But Archbishop Augustine Cui Tai will be taken back into custody after the holiday, sources say. The archbishop has been living under house arrest, periodically removed to detention centers.

