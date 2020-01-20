Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan investigating complaint against Brooklyn’s Bishop DiMarzio

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has revealed that he is conducting an investigation into abuse charges leveled against Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn. Bishop DiMarzio disclosed in November that he faces an abuse charge, which he denies. Cardinal Dolan’s investigation is guided by the papal document Vos Estis, which sets policy for handling accusations against bishops.

