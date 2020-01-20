Catholic World News

Mexican bishop urges charitable treatment of Honduran migrants

January 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: As a massive caravan of Honduran immigrants approaches, Bishop Jaime Calderon Calderon has asked the people of his Tapachula diocese to “treat them like brothers, just as we would like our illegal compatriots to be treated in the United States.” The bishop remarked that the Mexican government’s policy regarding the caravan has been “ambiguous and hesitant.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!