Nigerian archbishop: country is ‘under siege’

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “No other country would tolerate this type of insecurity,” Archbishop Matthew Man-oso Ndagoso of Kaduna said, reacting to latest act of violence against Catholic clerics: the January 8 kidnapping of four seminarians. The archbishop said that many people “seem to have given up on the security situation.”

