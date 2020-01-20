Catholic World News

Rome’s mayor meets with Pope

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia Raggi, 41, has been the city’s mayor since 2016. The following year, Raggi asked the Italian government to stop the flow of migrants into the country’s capital; in 2019, the Pontiff visited Rome’s municipal headquarters and called on the city to welcome migrants.

