English weekly sees upcoming Assisi meeting as ‘papal anti-Davos’

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Economist believes that “Pope Francis hopes to anoint a new economic model” at the the Economy of Francesco, a meeting for young economists and entrepreneurs that will take place March 26-28 in Assisi. Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, tweeted that the French finance minister believes that young people “are asking for a new economic model now.”

