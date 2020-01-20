Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell outlines Vatican’s vision for the Catholic charismatic renewal

January 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on CHARIS

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Brazil at the first international conference for leaders of charismatic communities, the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life outlined the Vatican’s vision for CHARIS, founded in 2019. Cardinal Farrell said that Pope Francis “is convinced that Baptism in the Holy Spirit is a grace that every baptized person can and should receive. It is an experience of a personal Pentecost, an eruption of the Holy Spirit into the life of the baptized person, accompanied by an experience of conversion and an encounter with the living Jesus. All this should be part of the normal life of every baptized person called to holiness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!