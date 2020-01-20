Catholic World News

Pope praises work of nurses, midwives

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am pleased to recall that 2020 has been internationally designated as the Year of Nurses and Midwives,” Pope Francis said on January 19. “Nurses are the most numerous and closest to the sick, and midwives are perhaps the noblest of the professions. Let us pray for all of them, that they may do their precious work in the best possible way.”

