In India, Jesuit human rights activist calls for civil disobedience against citizenship law

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Cedric Prakash, SJ, called for civil disobedience against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, which discriminates against Muslims. In an interview published on January 19 in the Vatican newspaper (Italian-language link), Father Prakash decried widespread human rights violations in India.

