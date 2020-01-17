Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: no confusion on Benedict’s role in new book

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah has announced that he met with Pope-emeritus Benedict, and “we have been able to see how there is no confusion between us” about the retired Pontiff’s role as co-author of a new book defending clerical celibacy. Cardinal Sarah said that he wanted to meet privately with Benedict because of the “incessant, unpleasant and false controversy that has never stopped since the beginning of the week.”

