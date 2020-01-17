Catholic World News

260 million Christians face persecution worldwide

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 260 million Christians live with persecution in the world today, according to a new study by Open Doors. The number of Christians living under persecution has risen by 6% in the past year. The study named North Korea as the most dangerous country for Christians, followed by Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Eritrea, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, and India.

