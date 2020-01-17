Catholic World News

Pope greets Lutherans, emphasizes common Baptism

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 17 meeting with a delegation from the Lutheran Church in Finland, Pope Francis said that ecumenical alliances should grown naturally from an understanding of the importance of Baptism. “The community of the baptized is not mere ‘standing beside one another,’ and certainly not a ‘standing against one another,’” he said, “but wants to become an ever fuller ‘standing together.’”

