German court affirms pharmacist’s conscience rights
January 17, 2020
Observatory on Intolerance against Christians
CWN Editor's Note: The pharmacist refused to stock or sell the morning-after pill, which can cause an abortion of a newly conceived human being.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
