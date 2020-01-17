Catholic World News
Turkmenistan police raid Christmas gathering of Protestant women
January 17, 2020
» Continue to this story on Forum 18
The Central Asian nation of 5.4 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Eastern Orthodox.
