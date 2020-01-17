Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police record license plates of those attending Mass

January 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Members of the police take note of the plate of the cars of the faithful only for the fact that they go to Mass,” the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Managua said. “But the Church had this experience of persecution already in the 80s. We, despite this, do not stop in our work and in our mission, to evangelize and be next to the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

