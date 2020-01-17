Catholic World News

Trump administration issues updated guidance on prayer in public schools

January 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on US Department of Education

CWN Editor's Note: “President Trump is committed to making sure that people of faith, particularly children, are not subjected to illegal punishment or pressure for executing their constitutionally protected right,” said White House Domestic Policy Council Director Joe Grogan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

