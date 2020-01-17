Catholic World News

Pope, at weekday Mass, reflects on ‘the little prayer that moves God’

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on January 16, Pope Francis preached on Mark 1:40-45, which recounts the leper’s prayer to Christ (“If you wish, you can make me clean”).

