Catholic World News

Bishops call for the application of international law in the Holy Land

January 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Holy Land Co-ordination

CWN Editor's Note: “We implore our governments to help build a new political solution rooted in human dignity for all,” a group of European and North American bishops said following a visit to the Holy Land. “There is an urgent need for our countries to play their part by insisting upon the application of international law [and] following the Holy See’s lead in recognizing the State of Palestine.”

