USCCB Martin Luther King Day statement: ‘We have not come nearly far enough’

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Too many young African American men are still being killed in our streets or spending their best years behind bars,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “There has been a rise of anti-Semitic attacks and also ugly displays of white nationalism, nativism, and violence targeting Hispanics and other immigrants.”

