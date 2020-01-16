Catholic World News

Case of Benedict’s book is closed, Pope tells Scalfari

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on La Repubblica

CWN Editor's Note: The involvement of Pope-emeritus Benedict in a book defending clerical celibacy is a closed issue, Pope Francis told Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari. In a new telephone conversation with Scalfari, the Pope downplayed the significance of disputes within the Church, saying that in a large organization “there is always someone contrary.” The Pope’s conversations with Scalfari—an avowed atheist—have furnished some of the most controversial quotes of the current pontificate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!