Peace accord strengthens chance of papal visit to South Sudan

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A peace agreement in South Sudan, mediated by the St. Egidio community, makes it more likely that Pope Francis will follow through with his plan to visit the troubled young African country.

