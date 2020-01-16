Catholic World News

Belgian missionary priest killed in South Africa

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Belgian missionary priest was found dead in his parish in South Africa on January 12. Early reports said that the crime was motivated by robbery. But Church officials, mourning the death of Father Jozef Hollanders, said: “Everyone knows he had no money.”

