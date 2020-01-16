Catholic World News

Vatican authorizes 85 scholars to examine Pius XII archives

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In March 2019, Pope Francis ordered the opening of the Vatican’s archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archives, said that 85 scholars have requested access to these archives when they become open to the public on March 2, and that authorization has been granted to all 85.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!