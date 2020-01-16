Catholic World News

Cardinal asks DR Congo’s president for solutions for strife-torn region

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I witnessed a traumatized population,” Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo said following a visit to strife-torn North Kiva (map). “It’s impossible to comprehend how human beings can behave like this towards their own brothers and sisters. As a pastor, this affected me profoundly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!