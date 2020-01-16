Catholic World News

Australian bishops support proposed climate change bill

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The key features of the bill will be to provide a Climate Risk Assessment scheme for all major sectors of the economy such as health, agriculture, energy and transport,” The Australian reported. “Economy-wide, multi-year targets would be established for a path towards emissions reductions, as would a Climate Change Commission designed to provide scientific advice on long-term objectives and policy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!