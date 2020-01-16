Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman appreciative of Trump administration’s ‘concrete actions’ on religious liberty

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Murry, SJ, of Youngstown, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, issued a brief statement for Religious Freedom Day, which commemorates the anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

