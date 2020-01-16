Catholic World News

Pope appoints woman undersecretary in Vatican Secretariat of State

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Francesca Di Giovanni, since 1993 an official of the Secretariat of State, has been named undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Section for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State. “It’s the first time a woman has had a managerial position in the Secretariat of State,” she said. “The Holy Father has made an unprecedented decision, certainly, which, beyond myself personally, represents an indication of an attention towards women. But the responsibility is connected to the job, rather than to the fact of being a woman.”

