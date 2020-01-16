Catholic World News

Reflecting on St. Paul’s imprisonment in Rome, Pope concludes general audiences on Acts of the Apostles

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Church, “though persecuted, misunderstood, and chained, never tires of welcoming with a motherly heart every man and woman to proclaim to them the love of the Father who made Himself visible in Jesus,” Pope Francis said during his January 15 general audience (video). The Pope’s series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Acts of the Apostles began on May 29 and concluded on January 15 (2019 audiences, 2020 audiences).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!