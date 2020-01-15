Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: ‘I do not believe that the Holy Father will ever answer the 5 dubia’

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “So much time has passed, and he has not yet done so,” said Cardinal Raymond Burke. “If he were to answer the five dubia in accord with the Church’s perennial teaching, it would mean that false pastoral interpretations of Amoris Laetitia could not go forward.” Cardinal Burke added, “I have great hope that Cardinal Pell will finally receive a just judgment. There is no question in my mind that the accusation made against him by a single person who remains unidentified could not have plausibly happened in the way in which the Cardinal is accused. I personally do not think the incident actually occurred.”

