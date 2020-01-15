Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops urge no statute of limitations for sexual abuse

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to ask in the name of the bishops of Mexico for there to be no expiration for this crime,” said Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera López of Monterrey, president of the bishops’ conference.

