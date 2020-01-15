Catholic World News

Influential Jesuit journal: Pope Francis ‘has never intended to tell Islam what it should be’

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the February 2019 Document on Human Fraternity, Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, writes that Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar “have beaten down the walls built by cultural warriors who crave a clash of civilizations thanks to an ideological reductionism of religions … From this conviction comes the correct attitude. Francis has never intended to tell Islam what it should be. He is not promoting a kind of ‘enlightened’ reform of Islamic culture. Not at all.”

