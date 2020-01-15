Catholic World News

Jihadists’ aim is forced conversion of Sahel region to Islam, bishop warns

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Warning of jihadist violence in the Sahel (map), a bishop in Burkina Faso (map) said that when Christians are attacked, “they are always asked to convert to Islam and renounce their faith. Not to mention the destruction and desecration of Christian religious symbols.”

