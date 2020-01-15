Catholic World News

Cardinal Filoni bids farewell to ‘Propaganda Fide’

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today there is a need for a renewed proclamation of the Gospel around the world, not only in the traditional ‘mission territories but also in the continents of ancient evangelization,” said Cardinal Fernando Filoni, whose successor as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. “Every baptized person is a missionary.”

