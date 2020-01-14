Catholic World News

Korean Catholic population soars, but Mass attendance falls

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic population of South Korea has nearly doubled in the past 15 years, but the proportion of Catholics who attend Mass has tumbled from nearly 30% to just over 18% during the same period. The number of priests has jumped by more than 50%, but the number of seminarians has dropped by 18%. The statistics point to an astonishing era of growth that is now slowing, and an aging Catholic population.

