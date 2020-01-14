Catholic World News

Hungarian bishops raise $223M for Syrian hospitals

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The bloody conflict, the nine-year-long destruction, the death and the endless rows of refugee camps are not over yet,” Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria, said in his thank-you letter.

