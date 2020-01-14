Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes prayer in meeting with Minnesota, Dakota bishops

January 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The best thing and the first thing you simply have to do for the Church—I mean your people—is pray for them,” the Pope said during the January 13 audience, according to Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck.” The Pope, said Bishop Kagan, told the bishops not to get involved in “political quarrels,” but rather “to pray and to teach the principles of the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!