Vatican spokesman responds to new book by Pope Emeritus Benedict, Cardinal Sarah

January 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Ratzinger and Sarah — who describe themselves as two Bishops ‘in filial obedience to Pope Francis’ who ‘are seeking the truth’ in ‘a spirit of love for the unity of the Church’ — defend the discipline of celibacy and put forth the reasons that they feel counsel against changing it,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, wrote following the announcement of their book, From the Depths of Our Hearts. “Priestly celibacy is not, and has never been, a dogma,” Tornielli added. “It is an ecclesiastical discipline of the Latin Church that represents a precious gift, as all the recent Pontiffs have affirmed.” Tornielli then recalled statements by Pope Francis in favor of priestly celibacy.

