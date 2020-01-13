Pope Emeritus Benedict, Cardinal Sarah author new book on priesthood, celibacy
January 13, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “The priesthood is going through a dark time,” the Pope Emeritus and the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments write in their new book, entitled “From the Depths of Our Hearts.” “Wounded by the revelation of so many scandals, disconcerted by the constant questioning of their consecrated celibacy, many priests are tempted by the thought of giving up and abandoning everything.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jan. 13, 2020 9:33 AM ET USA
How does a man become an evangelizing priest? (1) Knowledge of absolute, immutable truth. (2) Embodiment of charity. (3) Noncoercive, nonindoctrinating training and continued mentoring. (4) Instructors, chancellors, colleagues who exercise solid moral character. No. 1 is needed in order to withstand the plethora of loathsome theories pushed in courses on "Catholic" theology: nonsensical, irrelevant, without reference to Christ as the perfect image of the Father who lived His life as an EXAMPLE.