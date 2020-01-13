Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict, Cardinal Sarah author new book on priesthood, celibacy

January 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: “The priesthood is going through a dark time,” the Pope Emeritus and the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments write in their new book, entitled “From the Depths of Our Hearts.” “Wounded by the revelation of so many scandals, disconcerted by the constant questioning of their consecrated celibacy, many priests are tempted by the thought of giving up and abandoning everything.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.