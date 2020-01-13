Catholic World News

Pope Francis baptizes 32 children during Mass in Sistine Chapel

January 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In Baptism we give [a child] a treasure, in Baptism we give him a pledge: the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis preached in his extemporaneous homily on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel (video, booklet). “The child comes out [of Baptism] with the strength of the Spirit within: the Spirit that will defend him, help him throughout his life. This is why it’s so important to baptize children, so that they grow with the strength of the Holy Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!