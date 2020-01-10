Catholic World News

Burkina Faso: bishop warns of Islamic plan to take over African region

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in Burkina Faso has warned that Islamic militants plan “to occupy the entire Sahel region.” Bishop Pierre Claver Malgo of Fada-Ngourma made the comment in response to a fresh attack by jihadists on the border between Niger and Mali. He said that Christians throughout the region are under pressure to renounced their faith.

