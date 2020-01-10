Catholic World News

Woman arrested for bomb threats against DC Catholic school

January 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A California woman faces federal felony charges after she threatened to bomb Georgetown Visitation School in Washington, DC. She made the threat after the Catholic school announced that its alumnae magazine would carry announcements about same-sex marriages.

