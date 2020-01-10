Catholic World News

US bishops increase diocesan fees for episcopal conference

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) have narrowly approved an increase in the fees that dioceses pay to support the national conference. The proposed increase had failed to gain the needed support at the USCCB meeting in November; the national conference followed up with a mail ballot to secure the required margin of approval.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!