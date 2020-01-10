Catholic World News

NY bar association seeks investigation of AG Barr for promoting Judeo-Christian values

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York City Bar Association

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the New York City Bas Association have called upon the US Congress “commence formal inquiries into a pattern of conduct” by Attorney General William Barr. The complaint cites Barr’s speech at Notre Dame, in which he said that “Judeo-Christian moral standards are the ultimate rules for human conduct” and “have made this country great.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!