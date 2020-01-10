Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops condemn Maduro’s actions against legislature

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: After Venezuela’s president ousted the opposition leader of the National Assembly, the bishops said, “The Venezuelan people witnessed an abuse of power … It is a new expression of the totalitarian ideology … We condemn what happened, and as Venezuelan citizens we ask for respect for the National Assembly.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!