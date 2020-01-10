Catholic World News

Parish destroyed in Puerto Rico earthquake

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered prayers and expressed solidarity following the January 7 earthquake.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!