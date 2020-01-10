Catholic World News
Myanmar bishop upbeat about peace prospects in conflict-torn Kachin State
January 10, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam sees neighboring China as a peace broker in Kachin State (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!