Myanmar bishop upbeat about peace prospects in conflict-torn Kachin State

Catholic World News

January 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam sees neighboring China as a peace broker in Kachin State (map).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!