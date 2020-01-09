Catholic World News

Judge allows parents to sue Pittsburgh diocese for failing to report abuse

January 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Post-Gazette

CWN Editor's Note: A Pennsylvania judge has allowed a lawsuit brought by parents of Catholic children in the Pittsburg diocese, who charge that diocesan officials neglected their responsibility under state law to report suspected child abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!